Now that the Jim Comey hearing is over, it's time for everybody to roll up their sleeves and go back to work on returning the country to prosperity. The most populist policy would be to restore a long-lasting, deep-rooted prosperity for every single American.

President Donald Trump cannot let a deluge of distractions disrupt his and the Republican party's plans for meaningful health-care and tax reform. The Russian-collusion accusations, the fallout from the Comey hearing, the left-wing media's daily barrage of anti-Trump propaganda -- these are all distractions. And the administration and GOP Congress are in great jeopardy if they get caught up in it and take their eyes off the policy ball.

They must get some degree of health-care and tax reform done. This year. With tangible results in the next several months. If they don't get it done, they're going to get creamed in the 2018 midterms.

I see two grounds for this prediction.

Number one, without results on health care and taxes, Trump and the GOP will not have taken steps to palpably improve the economy in terms of growth, jobs, and wages.

Number two, without results on health care and taxes, Trump and the GOP will have revealed that they can't govern. They were elected to govern, and they should be able to govern. Trump ran on growth, jobs, and wages. He needs to deliver on growth, jobs, and wages.