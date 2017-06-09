How much a 30-year-old has to save every day to be a millionaire by 67

The sooner you start putting your money to work, the easier it is to reach seven figures.

Ideally, you'll want to start saving and investing in your 20s in order to reap the full benefits of compound interest. That being said, even if you don't get started until your 30s, it's still more than possible to build a million-dollar portfolio.

To illustrate how attainable it is, personal finance site NerdWallet created a chart showing how much money you need to set aside each day, month and year in order to have $1 million saved by the time you're 67. It assumes you start with zero dollars at age 30 and also assumes various average annual investment returns.

Scroll over the chart to see the exact numbers.