The U.K. election has resulted in a hung parliament, with no party gaining the minimum number of seats – 326 out of a total 650 - required to form a majority government.

The result marks a major blow for incumbent Prime Minister Theresa May, who called the election just seven weeks ago in a bid to grow her slim parliamentary majority and advance with Brexit negotiations.

The Conservatives' majority was dashed overnight and the latest forecasts suggest the party will emerge with a total of 318 seats, compared with its former 331. Meanwhile, May's major opponent Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn celebrated a significant uptick in votes since the last election – forecast at 261 versus 232 in 2015 – though remained short of the total seats required to win.

The Scottish National Party (SNP), the next largest party, secured 35 seats, down from 2015's triumphant 55, while the Liberal Democrats saw a boost from 8 to 12 seats. Northern Ireland's Democrat Unionist Party gained 2 seats to secure a total of 10 and the U.K. Independence Party (UKIP), which fought for the Brexit referendum, lost their only seat.

So what happened?