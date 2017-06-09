    ×

    Tech Guide

    Here’s how to view your smartphone pictures anywhere for free

    • You can view your smartphone photos anywhere.
    • Google Photos lets you store high-res photos for free
    • There are a ton of features we'll walk you through
    CNBC Tech: Google Photos
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    If you're snapping pictures with your smartphone, whether it's an iPhone or an Android device, you should be using Google Photos to back them up.

    It's the best solution, by far, and works across platforms so you can open and view your photos whether you're on a computer, a tablet or a smartphone. Even better, it's free unless you want to store pictures that are greater than 16MP (most smartphones don't go higher than that, so no worries.) It even automatically stores free 1080p video.

    Google Photos is loaded with fun and unique features that add to the pleasure of flipping through old vacation pictures, and has the best search options on the market. We'll walk you through setup and how to use some of those features now.

    Download the Google Photos app from the Google Play Store or the iTunes App Store on your smartphone. If you have Android, it's probably pre-installed.

    CNBC Tech: Google Photos app
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    Log in with a Google Account and choose the option to automatically back-up images.

    Your smartphone photos will automatically upload. Now let's see what you can do with Google Photos, and what makes it the best.

    CNBC Tech: Google Photos Setup
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    Google Photos lets you search for all sorts of things.

    I'm using the Web version so it's easier to see. A search for "dog" returned pictures of dogs that I've snapped, Most are of my dachshund Mabel.

    CNBC Tech: Google Photos dog
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    You can even search seemingly obscure things, like "Christmas" for pictures from the holidays

    CNBC Tech: Google Photos Christmas
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    Or an activity like golf

    CNBC Tech: Google Photos Golf
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    Google Photos automatically creates albums for your trips.

    See how it has auto-created albums for "Trip to Seattle" and "Weekend in Washington," for example.

    CNBC Tech: Google Photos Shared Albums
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    If you click a picture and tap the info button, you can see where it was snapped, the camera you used and the settings that were applied

    CNBC Tech: Google Photos info
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    If you tap edit, you can crop, apply filters or make brightness/color changes right from your phone or Web browser.

    CNBC Tech: Google Photos filters
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    An "Assistant" page takes the photos you upload and automatically creates movies, "stylized photos" with effects, GIFs and more.

    Checking this page always yields a surprise from your uploads.

    CNBC Tech: Google Photos Assistant
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    The Assistant tab also lets you manually create your own collages, movies, albums and animated photos.

    CNBC Tech: Google Photos Collage
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    You can also create a shared album with anyone, who can use Google Photos to upload their own images to the album.

    CNBC Tech: Google Photos Shared Albums
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    You can even create hard and soft cover photo books, which start at $9.99 and $19.99, respectively

    Handout: Google Photos book
    Google

    That's just a sampling of what you can do with Google Photos. Explore the app on your smartphone, tablet or computer to take full advantage of everything. And, better yet, you'll always have these photos, even if you upgrade to a new smartphone.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    GOOGL
    ---