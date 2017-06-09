Here’s how to view your smartphone pictures anywhere for free

If you're snapping pictures with your smartphone, whether it's an iPhone or an Android device, you should be using Google Photos to back them up.

It's the best solution, by far, and works across platforms so you can open and view your photos whether you're on a computer, a tablet or a smartphone. Even better, it's free unless you want to store pictures that are greater than 16MP (most smartphones don't go higher than that, so no worries.) It even automatically stores free 1080p video.

Google Photos is loaded with fun and unique features that add to the pleasure of flipping through old vacation pictures, and has the best search options on the market. We'll walk you through setup and how to use some of those features now.