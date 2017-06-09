In pictures: How the UK election result played out

After British citizens cast their ballots in the general election on Thursday, the nation woke up on Friday to discover that Theresa May's Conservative party had lost its parliamentary majority.

With the Conservatives falling short of securing over half of parliament's seats, the U.K. was dealt with a hung parliament result and division within its own nation, which could spark trouble when it comes to upcoming Brexit negotiations.

While the future of British politics hangs in the balance, Prime Minister Theresa May remained defiant on Friday, saying that she would form a government as what the "country needs more than ever is certainty".

As the election's aftermath continues to unfold, CNBC takes a look back at key moments from after the polls closed at the 2017 snap election.