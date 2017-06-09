James Comey's explosive Thursday testimony raised questions about top government officials beyond just the president.

The former FBI director's comments about President Donald Trump drew the most attention, but his revelations about a current and former attorney general were also significant.

At the Senate hearing, Comey explained his decision not to inform Attorney General Jeff Sessions about what he understood as a request from Trump to "drop" the FBI investigation into former national security advisor Michael Flynn. Comey said the FBI expected the attorney general to recuse himself from that investigation.

In March, Sessions — a Trump campaign advisor — did just that.