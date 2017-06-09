Mark Cuban: ‘When you're 22, 23, 24, there's no such thing as failure’

Young people looking to land that perfect first job may be soothed to hear billionaire tech entrepreneur Mark Cuban's perspective: Any job you get is a good opportunity to learn.

"Kids who are graduating today, they ask about jobs and things they should do and everything, and I always like to tell them, you don't have to get the perfect job," says Cuban on The Thrive Global Podcast.

"When you're 22, 23, 24, there's no such thing as failure, really."

The point is to get started and learn as much as you can.

"Whatever job you take, you're getting paid to learn. And you just spend however many years paying to go to school, and you paid a lot of money, probably still owe money. Take that job. You're gonna get paid to learn, and if it was like my experience where I learned what not to do and I was getting paid, it was still well worth it."

Finding your strengths is a matter of trying, learning and trying again, the tech billionaire says.