‘May’s gamble backfires’: UK media reacts to political deadlock

Media coverage across the U.K. has been unanimous: Prime Minister Theresa May has gambled on her government's future and it has badly backfired.

The Conservative leader called the snap election to strengthen her parliamentary presence ahead of tough negotiations to take the country out of the European Union. However, this aim has failed with the results now officially confirming that no party has gained a majority in the election.

May could conceivably step down as prime minister, with the BBC's political editor saying an unnamed source at the party predicts a 50-50 chance that she will go on Friday. The Conservatives could even lose power completely if negotiations with other parties go badly, but many analysts are expecting the incumbents to agree a deal with the Democratic Unionist Party in Northern Ireland.

CNBC takes a look at the main newspaper headlines in the U.K. on Friday morning.