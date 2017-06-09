‘May’s gamble backfires’: UK media reacts to political deadlock

Media coverage across the U.K. has been unanimous: Prime Minister Theresa May has gambled on her government's future and it has badly backfired.
The Conservative leader called the snap election to strengthen her parliamentary presence ahead of tough negotiations to take the country out of the European Union. However, this aim has failed with the results now officially confirming that no party has gained a majority in the election.
May could conceivably step down as prime minister, with the BBC's political editor saying an unnamed source at the party predicts a 50-50 chance that she will go on Friday. The Conservatives could even lose power completely if negotiations with other parties go badly, but many analysts are expecting the incumbents to agree a deal with the Democratic Unionist Party in Northern Ireland.
CNBC takes a look at the main newspaper headlines in the U.K. on Friday morning.
Most of the votes have been counted and indicate that the U.K. will have a hung parliament with the Conservatives as the largest party.
Commentators have speculated that Theresa May's might even resign on Friday. Labour opponent Jeremy Corbyn said: "The prime minister called this election because she wanted a mandate. Well the mandate she's got is lost Conservative seats, lost votes, lost support and lost confidence ... I would have thought that's enough to go, actually."
Speaking in Maidenhead overnight, Theresa May said the full picture had yet to emerge. She added: "At this time more than anything else, this country needs a period of stability."
On April 18, PM May surprised onlookers by calling a snap election— a decision aimed at strengthening her mandate to see the country through a hard Brexit. At that point, the Conservatives were polling ahead of Labour but as the campaign progressed, the polls narrowed sharply.
Meanwhile, analysts have started questioning the impact of the vote on the upcoming Brexit talks.
JPMorgan said in a note Friday morning that Brexit talks, which were scheduled to begin on June 19, are likely to be delayed due to the political instability in the U.K.
The British pound dropped sharply in Asian trade on Friday, briefly falling below the $1.27 handle to a multi-month low. For the session, it is now down nearly 2 percent against the dollar, trading at $1.2705 at 6:30 a.m. London time and continuing to fluctuate wildly.