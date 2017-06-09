A home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright is on the market for $1.3 million—take a look inside

If you're vying to call one of Frank Lloyd Wright's original homes your own, now's your chance: A place built by the famous architect is available outside of Minneapolis, Minn., for just under $1.3 million. Wright designed the home for the now 90-year-old owners back in 1958, although the project was completed in 1960 after his death.

Best known as the architect behind New York City's Guggenheim Museum and the iconic Fallingwater house, Frank Lloyd Wright was a prolific designer who helped define American architecture. In addition to his more famous projects, Wright developed the "prairie style" home, characterized by low, horizontal lines and structures that blend into the surrounding landscape. Wright first debuted this style with the Ward W. Willits house in Highland Park, Illinois, in 1902, and his most famous prairie-style house is the Frederick C. Robie House in Chicago, built in 1910.

Located in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom house sits on 3.77 acres of land at the end of a cul-de-sac and is listed with Berg Larsen Group of Coldwell Banker Burnet. Originally priced at $1.49 million last June, it was recently reduced a second time to $1.29 million.