Taylor Swift ends bad blood with music-streaming platform Spotify

Taylor Swift is once again making her music available on music-streaming platform Spotify, Recode reported.

Sources told Recode that Swift had come to an agreement with Spotify to make her music accessible on the free and premium versions of the platform. The singer pulled her entire catalog from Spotify in November 2014.

A tweet from the singer's management team said Swift's entire catalog would be available "to all streaming services tonight at midnight" as a sign of Swift's gratitude to her fans, Recode said, adding that this likely includes Tidal and Amazon Music.

Swift has criticized music streaming services for issues relating to royalties in the past. The singer famously withheld her "1989" album from Apple Music after taking issue with how the service did not pay royalties when music from an artist was played during a free three-month trial offered to users. Apple subsequently changed its policy.

