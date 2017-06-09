Sterling could hit $1.21 in hung parliament, currency strategist says

    ×

    The U.K currency could see further sharp falls as the full results of the General Election show a hung parliament and no clear winner from Thursday's vote, according to one currency strategist.

    Peter Chia, a foreign exchange strategist at the Singaporean multinational banking organization UOB Group, said that the move won't be as bad as that seen after the Brexit vote last year, but he still predicted a sizable drop if the results show a hung parliament.

    "Compared to Brexit day where the pair fell as much as 11 percent intraday, an election outcome is unlikely to share the same deep impact on the economy and currency as Brexit does," he said in a note released on Friday morning.

    "A move half the magnitude this time round may bring us eventually to 1.2100. Before that, GBP/USD looks set to first test key support of 1.2515."

    With the last few votes still to be counted in the U.K. election, the BBC is projecting that the ruling Conservative party could lose its majority in Parliament. It's possible that an alliance between the Labour party and other smaller parties could rise to power, but the most likely scenario at this stage, according to many analysts, would be that the Conservatives agree to share power with the Democratic Unionist Party in Northern Ireland.

    The pound hit a low of 1.2782 against dollar immediately after exit polls on Thursday. This was the lowest level since May 31 when sterling traded as low as 1.2767 against the dollar. At 5:30 a.m. London time, the currency was trading at 1.2772 against the greenback and was down 1.4 percent on the session. The euro was trading at 0.8777 against sterling, up nearly 1.4 percent.

