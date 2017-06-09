Here's the ideal time to buy plane tickets if you want to save money

Typically, the earlier you book flights, the less you'll pay. But just how far in advance do you have to plan?

Ashlea Halpern of New York Magazine asked 23 airline experts for their best travel hacks, including the ideal time to book a flight.

For starters, she found, you can't bank on cheap last-minute tickets the way you could in the past. "Years ago, airlines would slash prices shortly before a flight in order to meet capacity," NY Mag says. "Now they do the opposite: jack up the fares to nail last-minute business travelers who'll likely expense the tickets anyway."

If you want to get a good price, aim to buy your ticket one-to-three months before your trip. If you want to get the best price, track your desired trip and dates on Google Flights, Halpern reports, and buy when the ticket prices fall below trend. You can also set up email alerts to get updates on price changes.