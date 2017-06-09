The hard lesson Jack Welch's autobiography taught this CEO about success

Katia Beauchamp, co-founder of CEO of beauty subscription service Birchbox, is a 2010 graduate of Harvard Business School. There, she studied under esteemed professors, met her co-founder and even emailed with Steve Jobs.

But one of the most important business lessons she says she learned came from "Winning," by Jack Welch, former CEO and chairman of GE.

The tell-all story goes behind the curtain of his time at GE and details his success strategies for business and career. Beauchamp calls the the autobiography, which was co-written by his wife, bestselling author and and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch, "really powerful."