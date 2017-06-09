The pound sinks on the shock UK election results but global stocks are unfazed

President Donald Trump, in his first tweet since the Comey testimony, said this morning: "Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication" He also said, "Wow, Comey is a leaker." Trump holds a news conference this afternoon. (Reuters)

Trump son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner is expected to meet later this month with staff from the Senate Intelligence Committee, the same committee that heard explosive testimony from Comey who said he felt ordered by Trump to drop an investigation. (NBC News & CNBC)

In the closed-door session that followed the public hearing, Comey reportedly told lawmakers about a possible third interaction between Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Russian officials. The Justice Department said no such meeting ever took place. (NBC News)

Amid a litany of accusations about Uber's so-called "tech bro culture," a 2013 email, in which the ride-hailing service CEO Travis Kalanick sent guidelines to his staff in case they decided to have sex at a company outing in Miami, has surfaced. (Recode)

Japanese tech giant SoftBank has agreed to buy Boston Dynamics, a company that makes humanoid robots, from Alphabet (GOOGL). SoftBank is also acquiring Schaft, another Alphabet robotics company. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed. (Reuters)

Apple (AAPL) has quietly scooped up Dr. Sumbul Desai, the executive director of Stanford Medicine's center for digital health, who led a groundbreaking telemedicine project there and has been overseeing a project to promote health uses for the Apple Watch. (CNBC)

Yahoo (YHOO) expects to close next week its deal to sell its core internet business to Verizon (VZ). Yahoo shareholders voted to approve the transaction late Thursday after delays as the companies assessed the fallout from two data breaches that Yahoo disclosed last year. (Reuters)

The winning bid for a private lunch with billionaire Warren Buffett may top several million dollars in an online auction to benefit a California homeless charity that wraps up tonight. (AP)