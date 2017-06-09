Theresa May has reportedly no intention to resign, already planning coalition deal

The disappointing result for the Conservative party on Friday has sparked many calls for Prime Minister Theresa May's resignation, but she reportedly has no intention in leaving her role.

Earlier on Friday, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said that the prime minister had lost her mandate and should therefore resign. Shortly after, Theresa May said that what the country needed at this time was stability. The BBC has reported, citing unnamed sources, that she has no intention of stepping down.

The General Election resulted in a hung parliament, where the Conservatives remained the biggest party but failed to reach majority.

Separately, Sky News reported Friday that the Conservative party has already contacted the DUP (Democratic Unionist Party) looking for a coalition partner.