6 things to give up if you want to get out of credit card debt

If you're serious about becoming debt free, you might have to put other priorities on hold, such as investing or buying a home.
Take David and Meg Cahill, who paid off $18,000 worth of student loans in 54 days. During that time, the couple decided to focus exclusively on eliminating their debt.
They stopped investing, other than their required pension contributions, and took a large chunk out of their emergency fund to make the final payment, Cahill tells CNBC: "Around day 45, we realized that our emergency fund was out of balance with what we really needed. We decided to make a big push and raid our emergency fund, and that gave us the final little boost we needed."
They did leave one month's worth of living expenses in the fund, and now that they're debt free, "we're working on building it back up to six months' worth again," Cahill says.