6 things to give up if you want to get out of credit card debt

Choosing where to live, what to wear and what gadgets to buy based on what your friends do often means spending more money than you have.

To avoid the temptation of trying to live up to your friends' standards, dial back your use of social media, advises Derek Sall, who paid off $116,000 worth of debt before age 30.

"The best tip I can give is just live your own life," he tells CNBC. "The best way to just live simply and be content is just to turn it all off and hardly pay attention to it at all. Because that's what gets people in the most trouble. They see 'Oh, my friend went on this great vacation, and I wish we could do that!'"