Trump supporter: Comey throws 'four groups under the bus,' including himself

Former FBI Director James Comey threw the media, former Attorney General Loretta Lynch and President Donald Trump "under the bus" in his testimony, ex-GOP congressman and Trump supporter Peter Hoekstra told CNBC on Friday.

"But I think most importantly he threw James Comey under the bus," the former Michigan congressman said on "Squawk Box" on the morning after Comey's Senate testimony.

Comey went "after his own credibility, acknowledging that he was not strong enough to stand up against Loretta Lynch, the president and perhaps, more important, he took the issues that he had and rather than going to other places ... what he decided to do was to give those notes to a friend," he said.

In his nearly 2½-hour public testimony with the Senate Intelligence Committee, Comey described an interaction with Obama Attorney General Lynch during his agency's investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails. He said Lynch asked him to call the Clinton email probe "a matter" instead of an investigation.

The axed FBI director on several occasions also accused Trump of lying, and disputed an article written by The New York Times about contacts between Russian officials and Trump's advisors.

Some Democrats said the testimony was more fodder for obstruction of justice charges against the president, while Republicans questioned why Comey didn't come forth sooner.