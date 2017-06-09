What the UK election result means for Trump and the US

Carl Court | Getty Images
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson speaks ahead of Prime Minister Theresa May during her last campaign visit at the National Conference Centre on June 7, 2017 in Solihull, United Kingdom.
While May has every intention of staying on in her role as prime minister and seeking permission from the Queen to form a new government, according to a spokesperson, speculation has intensified as to who could potentially replace the Conservative leader.
"It is impossible to imagine May's MPs allowing her to lead the party into another election. Her hopes of implementing her domestic reform agenda have turned to dust," said Mujtaba Rahman, the Europe director of the Eurasia Group, a political risk consultancy.
"The front-runners to succeed her, possibly by acclamation, would be (Brexit minister) David Davis, (U.K. Foreign Secretary) Boris Johnson and (Home Secretary) Amber Rudd," Rahman predicted.
U.K. bookmakers slashed the betting odds for Johnson to replace May as prime minister from 66/1 to 5/1 on Friday morning as the election results filtered in. Britain's foreign secretary also appeared to fuel the rumors when reporters asked whether he was supportive of the prime minister on Friday; he said it was still "early days".
Should Johnson assume the position of U.K prime minister, it would appear Trump could expect an amiable relationship similar to the one he has enjoyed with May to date.
The foreign secretary recently argued he could not see any reason for Trump's upcoming visit to the U.K. to be canceled, despite the furor concerning the president's tweets challenging Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, after Saturday's terror attack.