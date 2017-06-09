What the UK election result means for Trump and the US

As Britain prepares to face a hung parliament for just the fifth time in its political history, U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to awake on Friday and question what the election result means for future U.S. and U.K. relations.

With the bulk of seats declared from Thursday's vote, no party has gained a clear majority which means Britain now faces political deadlock.

A sobering result for May's ruling right-wing Conservatives could have far-reaching consequences for both Britain's European neighbors, as well as the U.S.

CNBC takes a look at the potential ramifications for Trump as Westminster scrambles to find a solution to the inconclusive vote.