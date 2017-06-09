UK in political deadlock — Here's what happens next

Not guaranteed. In order to govern, a party must be able to command a majority in Parliament (there are 650 seats in total) on votes of confidence and supply, either on its own or through support from other political parties whether there is a formal coalition in place or not. For instance, the Conservatives could partner with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) that has 10 seats to get over the finishing line. However, if they can't seal a pact with the DUP (or someone else) and the Conservatives can't claim a majority, May will likely resign and the Labour party will be invited next to try and form a coalition.