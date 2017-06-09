    ×

    UK's May will not resign after losing majority, will seek permission from Queen to form government

    ‘May’s gamble backfires’: UK media reacts to political deadlock
    Despite a bruising election result for her Conservative party, U.K. leader Theresa May will seek permission from the Queen to form a new government on Friday, according to a spokesperson.

    The news indicates that she will aim to continue as party leader and prime minister despite calls for her to resign.

    By 9:40 a.m. London time, May's ruling Conservative party had won 317 seats while the opposition Labour Party, led by Jeremy Corbyn, had 261 seats. Meanwhile, the Scottish National Party (SNP) had won 35 seats, the Liberal Democrats were at 12 and the Democratic Unionist Party had secured 10. Voter turnout was at 68.7 percent, according to the BBC.

    Conservatives must have a leader that supports Brexit: Farage
    With the bulk of seats declared in the General Election, no party has gained a clear majority. But Sky News reported Friday that her party has already contacted the DUP (Democratic Unionist Party) looking for a coalition partner.

    After winning his seat back in Islington, North London, early on Friday, 68 year-old Corbyn called for May to step down.

    "People have said they have quite enough of austerity politics," he said in a speech. "The PM called this election because she wanted a mandate. Well, the mandate she's got is lost Conservative seats, lost votes, lost support and lost confidence."

    This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May gives an election campaign speech to Conservative Party supporters in Norwich, June 7, 2017.
    Toby Melville | Reuters
