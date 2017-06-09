UK's May will not resign after losing majority, will seek permission from Queen to form government

Despite a bruising election result for her Conservative party, U.K. leader Theresa May will seek permission from the Queen to form a new government on Friday, according to a spokesperson.

The news indicates that she will aim to continue as party leader and prime minister despite calls for her to resign.

By 9:40 a.m. London time, May's ruling Conservative party had won 317 seats while the opposition Labour Party, led by Jeremy Corbyn, had 261 seats. Meanwhile, the Scottish National Party (SNP) had won 35 seats, the Liberal Democrats were at 12 and the Democratic Unionist Party had secured 10. Voter turnout was at 68.7 percent, according to the BBC.