UK leader May: I will form a government to provide certainty

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has said that her Conservative party will align itself closely with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) in order to form a government that can ensure certainty for the British people.

"Our two parties have enjoyed a strong relationship over the many years," May said in an address to the media at Downing Street moments after meeting with the queen at Buckingham Palace to request the right to form a new government.

"This gives me the confidence to believe that we will be able to work together in the interests of the whole United Kingdom."

May claimed that this partnership would be the only way to ensure the U.K. can succeed in its Brexit talks, which are due to begin, as scheduled, on the week of June 19.

"What the country needs more than ever is certainty and having secured the largest number of votes and the greatest number of seats in the general election, it is clear that only the Conservative and Unionist party has the legitimacy and the ability to provide that certainty by commanding a majority in the House of Commons," she said.

The Conservatives fell short of securing a majority in Thursday's election, emerging with a total of 318, shy of the required 326. A partnership with the DUP, parliament's fifth-largest party with 10 seats, will enable May's party to push forward with their agenda.

"This will allow us to come together as a country and channel our energies towards a successful Brexit deal that works for everyone in this country," she added in a short address.

