UK sovereign rating could be downgraded further, warns S&P

What does UK election result mean for its sovereign rating? 4 Hours Ago | 01:59

The U.K. could suffer another ratings downgrade after a General Election led to a hung parliament, Moritz Kraemer, sovereign chief ratings officer at S&P Global, told CNBC on Friday.

The U.K. lost its triple A rating after the country voted to leave the European Union in June of last year. S&P said at the time that it was worried the decision would lead to a deterioration of the U.K.'s economic performance and institutional framework.

Kraemer told CNBC on Friday that the latest election outcome proves the rating update was correct and further ones could be on the way.

"We have the outlook on the ratings still on negative indicating that further downgrade or downgrades could be in the wings going forward," he said.

"This depends pretty much on the further outcome of the Brexit negotiations and the reality that the U.K. will face outside the EU, which is still uncertain," Kraemer added.

Brexit talks, which were due to begin in a couple of weeks, are set to be delayed until the U.K. has a new government in place. The associated uncertainty could hurt the country's economy by further derailing investment decisions.