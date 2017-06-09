Watch: Trump gives remarks on infrastructure

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump gives remarks Friday to round out a week that the White House wanted to make about renewing American infrastructure.

Trump has gone through the week without offering many new details or taking concrete actions toward his promised infrastructure plan.

Most of the focus this week surrounded Capitol Hill, where former FBI Director James Comey made explosive testimony Thursday about Trump's actions related to an FBI investigation and the president's motives for firing Comey.

Trump on Monday pushed Congress to privatize the air traffic control system, though the event he held was largely symbolic because lawmakers would need to pass a plan to do so.