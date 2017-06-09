If you're looking for a new job, it might be time to think big, not small.

Barely 1 in 4 small-business owners in the United States expect to hire in the coming year, according to a new quarterly survey from CNBC and SurveyMonkey. And that's despite the fact that a majority of small-business owners have a bullish outlook on sales growth for the next 12 months.

Overall, just 27 percent of small-business owners in the CNBC/SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey say they plan to add full-time staff in the coming year, and the number anticipating adding employees plummets to 16 percent among those in the beleaguered retail trade.