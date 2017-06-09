The "Fast Money" traders gave their final trades of the day.

Pete Najarian is a buyer of Kansas City Southern (KSU)

David Seaburg is a seller of Snapchat (SNAP).

Dan Nathan is a seller of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT).

Guy Adami is a buyer of United Therapeutics (UTHR).

Trader disclosure: On June 8 the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders:

Pete Najarian is long calls AVGO, BAC, BUD, CENX, CHK, CPN, CRM, CSX, DAL, EOG, ETE, FEYE, FSLR, GS, KMI, LNG, LULU, MDLZ, NBL, NBR, ORCL, P, PEP, RF, TECK, UNP. Pete Najarian is long stock AAP, AAPL, BAC, DIS, DLTR, FSLR, GILD, GIS, GM, IBM, K, KMX, KO, KORS, KSU, LUX, MRK, MSFT, PEP, PFE, RL, TPX, UNP, V, WDC, WFT.

Opinions expressed by David Seaburg are solely his own and do not reflect the views and opinions of Cowen Group, Inc.

David Seaburg and Cowen have a financial interest in EDIT. Diamond Offshore: an employee of Cowen and Company, LLC serves on the Board of Directors of Diamond Offshore

Dan Nathan is short SPY, long June XLV, XLI and XRT puts.

Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC, Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.