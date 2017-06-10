Adam West, iconic 'Batman' of the 1960s, dies at 88

Adam West, the actor whose cartoonish portrayal of DC Comics superhero "Batman" made him a popular culture icon, has died at the age 88 after a battle with leukemia, according to a statement by his family.

The actor"passed away peacefully [Friday] night after a short but brave battle with leukemia," the statement read.

"He was a beloved father, husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather. There are no words to describe how much we'll miss him," it added.

West was an acting veteran who appeared in several television shows before landing the role that made him famous in "Batman." His turn in the campy 1966 television series, which only lasted three seasons, solidified his place in the hearts and imagination of fans everywhere. It also made him a near-permanent fixture at comic book conventions around the country.

Along with his teenaged ward Robin, the Caped Crusader embarked on countless Technicolor adventures set in the 'Swinging Sixties' of Gotham City, facing off against a rogue's gallery of villains such as The Joker, The Penguin and Catwoman. West's version of Batman was forced into repeatedly laughable imbroglios, which included him fending off sharks, running with lit bombs and walking along the sides of tall buildings engaged in full conversations with Robin.

In at least two episodes, West's spin on the "Watusi" —a popular dance move of the era — became a national craze in itself, and was rechristened the "Batusi."