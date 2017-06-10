From a human-like robot with strong opinions about President Donald Trump, to the biggest winners of the digital currency craze, these are CNBC's must-watch videos from the past week:
This creepy robot says she can do a better job than Donald Trump
Remember Sophia, the life-like robot? Well, she's back.
The United Nations hosted a conference on artificial intelligence in Geneva this week, and Sophia was in attendance.
She shared her opinions on the US president, saying that artificial intelligence (AI) has a long way to go before it surpasses humans, but that she could still do a better job than Donald Trump.
Former FBI director James Comey explains why he took notes after every meeting with Donald Trump
James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday was full of dramatic moments.
The most memorable, however, came when the former FBI director blasted President Trump's integrity. It was in response to a question over why Comey took detailed notes after each interaction with the president.
A first look at Apple's HomePod, an Amazon Echo competitor
These are the unexpected winners of the crypto-currency craze
The latest surge in crypto-currency investments go far beyond bitcoin.
Companies all across the board are cashing in on the digital currency boom.
So if you're looking to get into bitcoin, but don't have the stomach to buy the volatile digital currency outright, these companies might make for good alternatives.
Winning the lotto doesn't have as much value as you think
Don't be so quick to spend those Powerball lottery winnings. You won't walk away with as much as you expect.
CNBC takes a look at five methods those lucky lotto winners can use to take home more of the jackpot.