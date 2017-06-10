How to set up your iPhone to avoid expensive surprises on your phone bill

The end of the month is nearing and, boom, suddenly you're hit with a notification: You're starting to run out of data. "Would you like to pay $9.99 to purchase more data?" a message asks. That's the best case scenario. Worst case, you don't see the message, or your kids ignore it, and suddenly you're faced with an expensive phone bill.

It's the worst, and it's a problem that many consumers without unlimited data plans still face. The good news is you can help avoid getting hit with these messages and possible overages by keeping a closer eye on your data usage each month.

The iPhone has a built-in feature that shows how much data you've used during a pre-determined period. I'll show you how to turn it on at the beginning of each carrier bill cycle so that you can keep an eye on your data usage all month long.