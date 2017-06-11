Asian shares open lower; Australia and Malaysia closed

The dollar was mostly flat against a basket of six major currencies after hitting a ten-day high last week. The dollar index traded at 97.260 at 8:05 a.m. HK/SIN. Dollar/yen trended lower to trade at 110.28 yen, compared to levels around the 110.4 handle seen in the last session.

The upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday U.S. time should be supportive for the dollar, said Mizuho Bank Senior Economist Vishnu Varathan in a morning note.

"With expectations consolidating around (a) Fed rate hike and further guidance on balance sheet reduction, dollar shorts could be generally cautious, which could support the dollar into the FOMC meeting this week," Varathan said. Receding political tension stateside following the testimony of former FBI Director James Comey is likely to be dollar-supportive too, he added.

Pound sterling was slightly firmer after falling as much as 2.5 percent last week when the U.K. election resulted in no party being able to claim a majority at parliament. Cable traded at $1.2742 at 8:10 a.m. HK/SIN.

In energy news, oil prices rose slightly after finishing last week down by around 4 percent. Brent crude rose 0.48 percent to trade at $48.38 a barrel and U.S. West Texas International crude added 0.5 percent to trade at $46.06.

Japan April core machinery orders, which tend to be volatile, fell 3.1 percent on month — greater than the 1.3 percent decline projected, Reuters said.

A barrage of data is expected through the trading day. Singapore April retail sales are due at 1:00 p.m. HK/SIN and China new yuan loan numbers for May are expected at 3:00 p.m. India will report April industrial production figures and May CPI data at 8:00 p.m.

Stateside, stocks closed mixed in the last session, with tech stocks under pressure after hitting record highs at the beginning of the session. The Nasdaq tumbled 1.8 percent or 113.85 points to end at 6,207.92.