Oil market likely to move into balance by 1Q 2018, says Russia energy minister

The oil market is likely to move into balance by the first quarter of 2018 when the global inventory falls to a five-year average, said Russia's energy minister Alexander Novak on Sunday, as he called for a political resolution to Qatar's diplomatic crisis.
"As of today, (oil) supply is exceeding demand, and we see that global inventory is dropping, but to ensure a true market balance, it is required that the inventory drops down to the five-year average, and we are sure that it will happen in the next few quarters, probably, by the end of the first quarter of the next year," Novak told CNBC on the sidelines of the Astana Expo 2017 in Kazakhstan.