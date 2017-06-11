Trump praised Qatar for combating terrorism, Qatari Fin Min says

President Donald Trump recently praised Qatar for combating terrorism during a meeting with leaders of Muslim majority nations, Qatari Finance Minister Ali Shareef al Emadi told CNBC on Sunday.
Last week, Trump criticized Qatar for funding extremist ideology after Saudi Arabia and several of its allies on Monday cut diplomatic ties with the small Gulf monarchy, ostensibly over its alleged funding of terrorist organizations. In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Trump also took partial credit for the countries moving to isolate Qatar.
@realDonaldTrump: During my recent trip to the Middle East I stated that there can no longer be funding of Radical Ideology. Leaders pointed to Qatar - look!
@realDonaldTrump: So good to see the Saudi Arabia visit with the King and 50 countries already paying off. They said they would take a hard line on funding...
@realDonaldTrump: ...extremism, and all reference was pointing to Qatar. Perhaps this will be the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism!
But Emadi said Trump had struck a different tone during his visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia three weeks ago.