Uber board adopts all recommendations of the Holder report, no word on CEO Kalanick, other executives yet-sources

The board of Uber Technologies on Sunday met with Eric Holder and Tammy Albarrán and unanimously voted to adopt all the recommendations of a report prepared by the former U.S. Attorney General with the details to be released to employees on Tuesday.

Reuters previously reported that the board of the ride-hailing start-up would meet Sunday to discuss the role CEO Travis Kalanick would play in the company going forward. But there was no word yet on any action related to Kalanick or other executives.

In an explosive blog post earlier this year, former Uber engineer Susan Fowler alleged the company failed to act on sexual harassment and gender discrimination complaints. CEO Travis Kalanick called for an urgent investigation into the claims.

A separate internal investigation, led by law firm Perkins Coie, resulted in the dismissal of 20 employees last week for complaints around discrimination, sexual harassment, bullying, retaliation and more.

Since then, more scandals have surfaced, including a report that Uber's former president of business in the Asia Pacific obtained medical records of a woman who had been raped during a ride in India.

The company also has been criticized for its political ties in recent months, as well as run-ins with drivers and conflicts with regulators. At the same time, a lawsuit with Alphabet's self-driving car unit, Waymo, has unfolded — and Uber fired the engineer involved.

Amid the departure of the company's president and head of finance, Kalanick has made a series of high-profile hires focused on branding and leadership.

