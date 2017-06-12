Here are 2017's best-selling games, so far

2017 is increasingly looking like a year of major changes in the video game world.

Twelve months ago, many industry insiders were skeptical about Nintendo's next console. And Activision's "Call of Duty" was still an unstoppable beast of a franchise.

Over the last 12 months, though, "Call of Duty" has seen its sales longevity waver. Nintendo is on the upswing again. And Ubisoft has dramatically strengthened its standing in the industry.

Midyear sales figures for the video game industry show two things — the staying power of hot holiday sellers and which spring releases have found a loyal audience. While the positions shift (and many titles fall off the charts) once the holiday months arrive, they're a good barometer of publisher health.

Rankings for this midyear list were taken from sales figures from January through the end of April, the most recent reporting period for market researcher The NPD Group. Due to agreements with publishers, NPD does not publicly release hard sales numbers — but the rankings show that players are eager for new experiences — while they're not quite ready to let go of some old favorites.