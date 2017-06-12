3 ways running 13 marathons has helped me succeed

Former University of Oregon track and field coach, and Nike co-founder, Bill Bowerman once said, "If you have a body, you're an athlete."

I didn't used to share Bill's sentiment, especially after my first attempt at running ended just short of collapse. Now, I can't get enough.

I started running out of necessity. After working tirelessly to take a software management company I co-founded public, I realized I had thrown my health by the wayside. Lack of sleep, exercise and unhealthy eating habits put me in a position where I likely wouldn't make it past my thirties.

Cue my wake-up call to start investing in myself as much as I was investing in my business. I chose running, because I needed something that didn't require much time and could get me in better shape fast. I didn't realize the positive impact running would have on my life, and more specifically, my work life.

While it may seem counterintuitive to take up a hobby like running when launching a business, my first-hand experience is it pays to prioritize yourself.

The following are just a few ways running has shaped me into a more effective leader. It may do the same for you.