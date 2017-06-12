A person who was with GE's new CEO knocks down one of the biggest theories about what’s going to happen

The leadership at the top of General Electric needed to happen based on the lagging stock price but won't result in a breakup of the industrial conglomerate, CNBC's Jim Cramer said on Monday.

GE said its Chairman and CEO, Jeff Immelt, is stepping down. John Flannery, current head of GE Healthcare, takes over as CEO in August and adds the chairman title in January.

"Someone who was with [Flannery] all weekend was very adamant to me that the idea that he has a plan to break the company up, just take that narrative off the table."

"I do have behind the scenes on Flannery, the CEO, which he is a seemingly jovial man who's not. I'm getting that from a couple people," said Cramer, who said Immelt is "jovial" and was more of "an ambassador of good will."