Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak: Why robots won't be taking our jobs for hundreds of years

Apple co-founder and Silicon Valley tech icon Steve Wozniak isn't worried that robots will leave us all unemployed, not in the foreseeable future, anyway.

Yes, technology has made our lives more convenient than ever before, Wozniak says, speaking at the eMERGE conference in Miami, Fla., Monday.

"We have built all this technology to take care of our needs so well, I just have to know what button to push," says Wozniak, who co-founded Apple with Steve Jobs in 1976. "My world is taken care of by the machines."

But while technology allows us to order our groceries online so that we don't have to go to the supermarket, for example, that doesn't mean that robots will become overlords any time soon.

"This idea that computers could take over our jobs — because if they can think better, why have a CEO in a company? If a slow CEO costs you money, get rid of the CEO and have computers running the whole world — that's a theory. And I don't buy into it," he says.

"You would have to change every bit of infrastructure [to enable] machines sending orders to other machines ... everything in life, there is just way too much to convert. It would take hundreds of years to convert," says Wozniak. "So I am not worried about 'We are just going to be the secondary species to machines' for quite a long time."