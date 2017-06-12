Apple Music could lead to Apple spending $10 billion annually on content

Apple debuted its new piece of original content — "Planet of the Apps" — last week to pretty meh reviews. I enjoyed Variety's skewering of the new reality show:

"[It] feels like something that was developed at a cocktail party, and not given much more rigorous thought or attention after the pitcher of mojitos was drained.

It's not terrible, but essentially, it's a bland, tepid, barely competent knock-off of 'Shark Tank.' Apple made its name on game-changing innovations, but this show is decidedly not one of them."

If you haven't caught the show yet, it's probably because you don't yet subscribe to Apple Music — the $10-a-month service characterized as Apple's answer to Spotify. All the music you want, streamable whenever you want.

When Apple Music launched two years ago, it had been almost nine years since Spotify was founded.

As a result, perhaps, Apple Music was never really embraced by the mainstream business press.

Gizmodo asked at its launch: "How Is Apple Music Actually Different From Spotify (Or Anything Else)?" (It called it "yet another music streaming service.") TechCrunch wondered if it was "Ping 2.0?" Their final verdict on the service: "It's OK." (It also thought Apple should offer a free tier.)

Two years later, Apple Music has 27 million paid subscribers. Assuming they're all paying $10 a month (and we know a few are not), that's a nice little $3.2 billion annual revenue stream Apple has generated.

Yet, Apple Music continues to get no respect. Google "Spotify dwarfs Apple Music" and you will get 13.5 million results.

One of the first links that comes up is this one from Business Insider with the headline: "I just switched to Apple Music after two years of Spotify Premium — and so far, I'm not impressed." I continue to see articles which point out that Spotify — with 50 million paid subscribers — "dwarfs" Apple Music with its 27 million.

The fact is that Apple took 24 months to get to 27 million paid subs. It took Spotify 84 months to get to that same level.

Look at this chart from Horace Dediu: