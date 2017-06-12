CNBC Announces 16th Asia Business Leaders Awards

SINGAPORE, 13 June 2017 - CNBC, the world's leading business and financial news network, today announced that the 16th Asia Business Leaders Awards will be heading back to China after 14 years, with this year's awards set to take place in Shanghai on 2 November.

Nominations for five of the six award categories are also now open. Categories now accepting nominations are: Asia Business Leader of the Year; Asia Disruptor of the Year; Asia Talent Management; Corporate Social Responsibility and China Business Leader of the Year. Nominations can be submitted at abla.cnbc.com. The Lifetime Achievement Award category is not open for nominations, but is decided by the ABLA panel of judges.

CNBC have also unveiled a bolstered CNBC Exchange series aimed at bringing together the region's thought leaders to debate trends affecting businesses in Asia and beyond. The events will take place in Mumbai on 20 June, in Jakarta on 15 August and in Kuala Lumpur on 7 September. The first of three sessions will assess India's push towards a cashless economy. Information on attending the Exchange events can also be found on the ABLA website.

KC Sullivan, President and Managing Director, CNBC International said:

"We're delighted to be bringing ABLA back to China. Over the last sixteen years, the awards have grown into the region's premier business event recognising the important work leaders across the region are doing. We're also expanding our CNBC Exchange events in the run up to the awards this year. I'm looking forward to the engaging and dynamic conversations we'll be having on the issues shaping corporate Asia."

ABLA this year is being sponsored by SIXCAP, a diversified group of businesses that use technology to drive change.

Patrick Teng, Founder, Chairman and Chief Dealer of SIXCAP said:

"The Asia Business Leaders Awards acknowledge remarkable business leaders who are helping to advance corporate Asia. At SIXCAP we have always strived to use innovative methods of value co-creation by harnessing the power of the crowd and bringing wealth, health, education and future jobs towards the bottom of the pyramid. We believe a future KPI for successful corporates will be its socio-economic impact on the marketplace. It is great to be able to recognize these companies that have been most successful and are pushing boundaries. We are proud to partner with CNBC to celebrate these achievements."

ABLA, CNBC's flagship awards event in Asia, was pioneered in 2001 to salute and recognize remarkable business leaders, who through strength, innovation and foresight induce positive change in an evolving corporate Asia.

More information about CNBC's ABLA, judging process and nomination process is available online at abla.cnbc.com.

About ABLA

The Asia Business Leaders Awards (ABLA) was pioneered by CNBC in 2001 to salute and recognize remarkable business leaders, who through strength, innovation and foresight induce positive changes in an evolving corporate Asia. Winners of the Awards exemplify the best in leadership, visionaries behind today's outstanding businesses. They are given tribute at an annual awards ceremony and gala dinner that will be broadcast globally in Asia Pacific, Europe and the United States. Since its inception, over 70 business leaders from around the world have been awarded the ABLA. The ABLA is organized by CNBC with The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and the Development Dimensions International (DDI) as Knowledge and Research partners.

About CNBC

CNBC is the number one business and financial news network on the planet. Our mission is to help the influential and aspirational to make astute decisions to get ahead. CNBC International ensures no matter where you are you can keep up to date with the latest breaking business and financial news. With international headquarters in London and Singapore, we provide you with the perfect 24-hour global business briefing. In addition to our global TV channel, available in more than 385 million homes worldwide, CNBC is also available on mobile, tablet and desktop. CNBC.com is the preeminent financial news source on the web, featuring an unprecedented amount of video, real-time market analysis, web-exclusive live video and analytical financial tools.

For more information, please visit www.cnbc.com.

About SIXCAP

SIXCAP is a diversified group of businesses that use technology to drive change. From fintech to healthcare, education to digital media, SIXCAP leverages the power of the crowd to enrich, educate, and empower communities through the intelligent use of big data and emerging technologies.