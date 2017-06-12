The gloves are off. States are fighting each other like never before to attract businesses and jobs.
We have been chronicling the battle between the 50 states for more than a decade in our annual America's Top States for Business ranking, but President Trump has taken it to a new level, egging on the states like no president before.
He signaled it even before taking office, announcing in December when then-President Elect Trump made his first big jobs deal with state incentives at United Technologies' Carrier air-conditioning plant in Indiana, that while his administration would make it difficult for companies to leave the country, "they can leave from state to state and they can negotiate good deals with the states and all of that."