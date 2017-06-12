The states have eagerly taken up the challenge.

Trouble is, luring a company to set up shop in your state is not as easy as it once was, when a well-placed and sufficiently generous tax break or subsidy might have done the trick.

Nowadays before moving to a location, companies want to know what is already there.

What kind of workforce do you offer? How is the infrastructure? What is the quality of life?

Incentives and tax breaks are still important, but the cost of doing business is not the biggest battleground anymore. State competitiveness is, and always has been, a moving target.

That is where our annual ranking comes in. Our methodology scores every state on 65 metrics across 10 categories of competitiveness — the most rigorous study of its kind. Our study is specifically designed to test the states on the qualities that matter the most to business in any given year. We do that by analyzing all of the states' sales pitches and weighting our categories accordingly. The more the states are talking about it, the harder we test for it.