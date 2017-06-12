Cramer's lightning round: This DuPont spin-off has moved too much

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Chemours: "Man, that's a spin-off of DuPont that I think has had too much of a move, and I can't tell you to buy it at this level."

Charles Schwab: "I like the stock of Schwab. I think that rates are going higher and that's very good for them."

Essent Group: "It's mortgage insurance, which I think has been historically a good business. I like it."

Cara Therapeutics: "I believe in Cara. We had them on. Unfortunately, the stock has done absolutely nothing, but I do believe in them and I think the drug is a good one – the anti-itch part especially. So I'm sticking with it."

MGM Growth Properties: "I like that, too. I happen to be a big fan of what [Chairman of the Board] Jim Murren has put together. I like it very much."

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com