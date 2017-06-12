Facebook is looking at opening its first office in San Francisco

Facebook has already replaced the daily newspaper as the primary news source for a lot of readers. Now, it may be taking over part of the fabled building that houses San Francisco's daily newspaper, the Chronicle.

According to the San Francisco Business Times, Facebook is in talks to lease 68,000 square feet in the building. The space is currently occupied by Yahoo, but its lease is up in 2018.

Facebook is also looking at another building, 181 Fremont, to house up to 100 Instagram employees, as TechCrunch reported last week.

A source familiar with the matter said that the company has signed a letter of intent for the 181 Fremont building, and that Facebook is also looking at other space in the city, but CNBC could not independently confirm that Facebook is also looking at the Chronicle building.

This would be Facebook's first space in San Francisco, which is 30 miles north of its main headquarters in Menlo Park. This is in contrast to large Silicon Valley companies like Google and Yahoo, which are also based in Silicon Valley but have big office spaces in the city. Many tech workers live in San Francisco and commute via free shuttle buses.

The Chronicle building has been home to several other tech companies, including Square, as the paper has gradually reduced its space needs.