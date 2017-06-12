VISIT CNBC.COM

The Obamas just bought an $8.1 million mansion—here’s what $8 million will get you around the country

The Obamas recently put down roots in Washington, D.C.: They purchased the mansion they've been renting for $8.1 million, The New York Times reports.

For that price, they got 8,200 square feet of space, nine bedrooms and 8½ bathrooms, as well as two kitchens, numerous living rooms and an abundance of natural light.

To compare how far an $8 million budget goes across the country, CNBC worked with Realtor.com to check out what you can get for the same price in 12 other places across the country. Read on to see examples of how these various cities stack up.

San Rafael, Calif.

A home in San Rafael, California.
A home in San Rafael, California.

Total price: $8 million
Price per square foot: $884

This 9,045-square-foot home is newly renovated to include a saltwater pool, bocce ball court and giant chessboard. The 1.5 acre lot opens to an expansive lawn perfect for enjoying California's balmy weather.

Malibu, Calif.

A home in Malibu, California.
A home in Malibu, California.

Total price: $8 million
Price per square foot: $1,268

This 6,309-square-foot home boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, a fully equipped bar and private beach access. Bonus: The price also includes the Rolls Royce in the garage.

Merritt Island, Fla.

A home in Merritt Island, Florida.
A home in Merritt Island, Florida.

Total price: $8 million
Price per square foot: $764

Located right on the water, this 10,472-square-foot house features an outdoor kitchen, private wine cellar and hardwood floors throughout. The property is also home to a tennis court and horse stables.

Lake Forest, Ill.

Total price: $8 million
Price per square foot: N/A

Built in 1930, this Lake Forest abode sits on 27.5 acres of land and has only had four previous owners. The six-bedroom, four-bathroom house includes an indoor pool, tennis courts and a horse paddock.

Park City, Utah

A home in Park City, Utah.
A home in Park City, Utah.

Total price: $8 million
Price per square foot: $762

Located just steps from the ski slopes of Deer Valley, this 10,494-square-foot chateau provides ample entertainment year-round, from the over-sized hot tub and home theater to the custom wine cellar.

Tubac, Ariz.

A home in Tubac, Arizona.
A home in Tubac, Arizona.

Total price: $8 million
Price per square foot: $792

This Arizona compound includes a main house, two guest houses, a stable complex, an outdoor patio, an in-ground pool and a helipad. Overall, there are 10 bedrooms and 12 full bathrooms.

Honolulu, Hawaii

Total price: $8 million
Price per square foot: $1,404

You'll wake up in paradise every day in this oceanfront Honolulu home. The residence includes everything from cathedral ceilings to a home gym to a custom air purification system.

Houston, Texas

A home in Houston, Texas.
A home in Houston, Texas.

Total price: $8 million
Price per square foot: $765

Located in the heart of Houston's upscale River Oaks neighborhood — and only a few blocks from the River Oaks Country Club — this 10,463-square-foot home includes a wine cellar, in-ground pool and space for a home gym.

Rye, N.Y.

A home in Rye, New York.
A home in Rye, New York.

Total price: $8 million
Price per square foot: $856

Five acres of land, gazebos, an in-ground pool and tennis courts make this upstate New York home stand out even from its impressive neighbors. The 9,345-square-foot interior includes five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, a private library and a sun room.

Atlanta, Ga.

A home in Atlanta, Georgia.
A home in Atlanta, Georgia.

Total price: $8 million
Price per square foot: $636

This recently renovated home is packed with amenities, including a refurbished tennis court, in-ground pool and outdoor kitchen. The 12,575-square-foot space also features eight bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, four half-baths and 4.2 acres of space.

Westminster, S.C.

A home in Westminster, South Carolina.
A home in Westminster, South Carolina.

Total price: $8 million
Price per square foot: $500

This sprawling estate not only includes a 16,000-square-foot house but also 158 acres of land. The nine-bedroom, nine-bathroom home features twin grand staircases, sky-high ceilings, a horse paddock and a home theater.

West Lake Hills, Texas

A home in West Lake Hills, Texas.
A home in West Lake Hills, Texas.

Total price: $8 million
Price per square foot: $1,491

This unique property features custom floors throughout, custom stone cut walls and spectacular views thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows.

