The Obamas just bought an $8.1 million mansion—here’s what $8 million will get you around the country

The Obamas recently put down roots in Washington, D.C.: They purchased the mansion they've been renting for $8.1 million, The New York Times reports.

For that price, they got 8,200 square feet of space, nine bedrooms and 8½ bathrooms, as well as two kitchens, numerous living rooms and an abundance of natural light.

To compare how far an $8 million budget goes across the country, CNBC worked with Realtor.com to check out what you can get for the same price in 12 other places across the country. Read on to see examples of how these various cities stack up.

San Rafael, Calif.