Here's how much you have to earn to be in the top 1% in every US state

What exactly does it mean to be among the top one percent of U.S. earners?

According to a 2013 Economic Policy Institute report, "to be in the top one percent nationally, a family needs an income of $389,436." However, the threshold varies significantly among states. In Connecticut, for example, you need an annual income of $659,979 to be in the one percent. In New Mexico, it's $231,276.

Keep in mind that these numbers just represent the threshold — the average income of the top one percent nationwide is $1.15 million.

People in the rest of the nation, on the other hand, earn an average of $45,567 a year. That means that, in 2013, "the top one percent of families earned 25.3 times as much income as the bottom 99 percent," the EPI reports.

Read on to see just how much your household would have to pull in to join the one percent club in every U.S. state.

Alabama

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $283,899

Average annual income of the top one percent: $665,097

Mobile, Alabama
Kathy Hicks | Getty Images
Mobile, Alabama

Alaska

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $365,332

Average annual income of the top one percent: $833,117

Anchorage, Alaska
David Ryder | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Anchorage, Alaska

Arizona

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $309,102

Average annual income of the top one percent: $784,469

Tucson, Arizona
Getty Images
Tucson, Arizona

Arkansas

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $237,428

Average annual income of the top one percent: $750,101

Hot Springs, Arkansas
Ionas Kaltenbach | Lonely Planet Images | Getty Images
Hot Springs, Arkansas

California

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $453,772

Average annual income of the top one percent: $1,411,375

San Francisco, California
Gavin Hellier | Getty Images
San Francisco, California

Colorado

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $410,716

Average annual income of the top one percent: $1,101,214

Cripple Creek, Colorado
John Greim | LightRocket | Getty Images
Cripple Creek, Colorado

Connecticut

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $659,979

Average annual income of the top one percent: $2,402,339

Hartford, Connecticut.
Sean Pavone Photo | iStock | Getty Images
Hartford, Connecticut.

Delaware

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $342,699

Average annual income of the top one percent: $768,109

Wilmington, Delaware
Walter Bibikow | Getty Images
Wilmington, Delaware

Washington, D.C.

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $554,719

Average annual income of the top one percent: $1,531,432

Washington, DC
Danita Delimont | Getty Images
Washington, DC

Florida

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $385,410

Average annual income of the top one percent: $1,265,774

Condo buildings line the beach in Sunny Isle, Florida.
Getty Images
Condo buildings line the beach in Sunny Isle, Florida.

Georgia

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $345,876

Average annual income of the top one percent: $857,728

Atlanta reflected in the lake of Piedmont Park.
Giorgio Fochesato | Getty Images
Atlanta reflected in the lake of Piedmont Park.

Hawaii

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $281,620

Average annual income of the top one percent: $690,073

Hawaii, Oahu, View of Waikiki beach, hotels, and diamond head with flowers in foreground
Getty Images

Idaho

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $292,324

Average annual income of the top one percent: $738,278

Boise, Idaho
Anna Gorin | Getty Images
Boise, Idaho

Illinois

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $416,319

Average annual income of the top one percent: $1,207,547

People walk on the pedestrian bridge through Millennium Park in Chicago.
George Rose | Getty Images
People walk on the pedestrian bridge through Millennium Park in Chicago.

Indiana

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $296,640

Average annual income of the top one percent: $717,688

Downtown Indianapolis
Education Images | UIG | Getty Images
Downtown Indianapolis

Iowa

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $317,234

Average annual income of the top one percent: $714,758

West Des Moines, Iowa
Source: Ryan Donnell | MONEY
West Des Moines, Iowa

Kansas

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $351,497

Average annual income of the top one percent: $981,279

Wichita, Kansas
Davel5957 | Getty Images
Wichita, Kansas

Kentucky

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $267,635

Average annual income of the top one percent: $619,585

Louisville, Kentucky
Raymond Boyd | Getty Images
Louisville, Kentucky

Louisiana

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $325,163

Average annual income of the top one percent: $859,619

Shreveport, Louisiana
McFarlandPhoto | Getty Images
Shreveport, Louisiana

Maine

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $282,474

Average annual income of the top one percent: $612,494

Portland, Maine
Denis Jr. Tangney | E+ | Getty Images
Portland, Maine

Maryland

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $421,188

Average annual income of the top one percent: $1,024,110

Downtown Baltimore, Maryland
Greg Pease | Getty Images
Downtown Baltimore, Maryland

Massachusetts

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $539,055

Average annual income of the top one percent: $1,692,079

Boston, Massachusetts
Mare Magnum | Getty Images
Boston, Massachusetts

Michigan

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $306,740

Average annual income of the top one percent: $834,008

Detroit, Michigan
Joshua Lott | AFP | Getty Images
Detroit, Michigan

Minnesota

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $411,022

Average annual income of the top one percent: $1,035,928

An early morning jog around Lake Calhoun, Minneapolis/St. Paul Minnesota.
John Elk | Getty Images
An early morning jog around Lake Calhoun, Minneapolis/St. Paul Minnesota.

Mississippi

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $264,952

Average annual income of the top one percent: $565,813

Jackson, Mississippi
Dosfotos | Design Pics | Getty Images
Jackson, Mississippi

Missouri

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $305,471

Average annual income of the top one percent: $833,823

St. Louis, Missouri
Joe Sohm | Visions of America | Photodisc | Getty Images
St. Louis, Missouri

Montana

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $297,689

Average annual income of the top one percent: $730,864

Helena, Montana
John Elk | Getty Images
Helena, Montana

Nebraska

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $346,252

Average annual income of the top one percent: $872,892

Lincoln, Nebraska
Lonely Planet
Lincoln, Nebraska

Nevada

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $311,977

Average annual income of the top one percent: $1,386,448

A time exposure of traffic along the Las Vegas Strip is viewed from Caesars Palace on May 19, 2015.
George Rose | Getty Images
A time exposure of traffic along the Las Vegas Strip is viewed from Caesars Palace on May 19, 2015.

New Hampshire

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $359,844

Average annual income of the top one percent: $1,011,141

Portsmouth, New Hampshire
Loop Images | UIG | Getty Images
Portsmouth, New Hampshire

New Jersey

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $547,737

Average annual income of the top one percent: $1,453,741

Jersey City, New Jersey
Getty Images
Jersey City, New Jersey

New Mexico

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $231,276

Average annual income of the top one percent: $593,739

Albuquerque, New Mexico
Richard Cummins | Lonely Planet Images | Getty Images
Albuquerque, New Mexico

New York

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $517,557

Average annual income of the top one percent: $2,006,632

New York, New York
Jean-Pierre Lescourret | Lonely Planet | Getty Images
New York, New York

North Carolina

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $327,549

Average annual income of the top one percent: $745,686

Charlotte, North Carolina
Skyhobo | Getty Images
Charlotte, North Carolina

North Dakota

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $481,492

Average annual income of the top one percent: $1,282,551

Fargo, North Dakota
Richard Cummins | Getty Images
Fargo, North Dakota

Ohio

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $317,124

Average annual income of the top one percent: $752,582

Columbus, Ohio
LarryKnupp | Getty Images
Columbus, Ohio

Oklahoma

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $324,935

Average annual income of the top one percent: $930,201

Tulsa, Oklahoma
Walter Bibikow | Getty Images
Tulsa, Oklahoma

Oregon

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $312,839

Average annual income of the top one percent: $754,431

Beaverton, Oregon
Source: Town of Beaverton
Beaverton, Oregon

Pennsylvania

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $360,343

Average annual income of the top one percent: $926,051

Philadelphia skyline
Getty Images
Philadelphia skyline

Rhode Island

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $336,625

Average annual income of the top one percent: $884,609

Providence, Rhode Island
Jeff Greenberg | UIG | Getty Images
Providence, Rhode Island

South Carolina

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $288,042

Average annual income of the top one percent: $668,739

Charleston, South Carolina
Stephen Saks | Lonely Planet Images | Getty Images
Charleston, South Carolina

South Dakota

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $386,622

Average annual income of the top one percent: $1,025,091

South Dakota Capitol Building in Pierre
Richard Cummins | Getty Images
South Dakota Capitol Building in Pierre

Tennessee

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $308,834

Average annual income of the top one percent: $820,373

People in Market Square on market day in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Csfotoimages | Getty Images
People in Market Square on market day in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Texas

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $424,507

Average annual income of the top one percent: $1,301,618

Kayaking in Austin, Texas.
David Kozlowski | Getty Images
Kayaking in Austin, Texas.

Utah

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $333,775

Average annual income of the top one percent: $940,662

A scene showing 25th Street in Ogden, Utah.
Mandicoleman.com | Getty Images
A scene showing 25th Street in Ogden, Utah.

Vermont

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $299,259

Average annual income of the top one percent: $735,607

Burlington, Vermont
Glenn Van Der Knijff | Getty Images
Burlington, Vermont

Virginia

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $406,412

Average annual income of the top one percent: $987,607

Richmond, Virginia.
Jeff Auth | Getty Images
Richmond, Virginia.

Washington

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $387,854

Average annual income of the top one percent: $1,100,186

Belltown, Seattle neighborhood
Richard Cummins | Getty Images
Belltown, Seattle neighborhood

West Virginia

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $244,879

Average annual income of the top one percent: $488,634

West Virginia Capital Building.
Jodi Jacobson | E+ | Getty Images
West Virginia Capital Building.

Wisconsin

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $312,375

Average annual income of the top one percent: $888,121

Madison, Wisconsin
Greater Madison Convention & Visitors Bureau
Madison, Wisconsin

Wyoming

Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $368,468

Average annual income of the top one percent: $2,118,167

In Teton County, home to the famed Jackson Hole ski resort, the average income of a member of the top 1% tops $28 million
WitGorski | Getty Images
In Teton County, home to the famed Jackson Hole ski resort, the average income of a member of the top 1% tops $28 million

