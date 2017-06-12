Here's how much you have to earn to be in the top 1% in every US state

What exactly does it mean to be among the top one percent of U.S. earners?

According to a 2013 Economic Policy Institute report, "to be in the top one percent nationally, a family needs an income of $389,436." However, the threshold varies significantly among states. In Connecticut, for example, you need an annual income of $659,979 to be in the one percent. In New Mexico, it's $231,276.

Keep in mind that these numbers just represent the threshold — the average income of the top one percent nationwide is $1.15 million.

People in the rest of the nation, on the other hand, earn an average of $45,567 a year. That means that, in 2013, "the top one percent of families earned 25.3 times as much income as the bottom 99 percent," the EPI reports.

Read on to see just how much your household would have to pull in to join the one percent club in every U.S. state.