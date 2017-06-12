This elite business school has its sights set on Asia

INSEAD might have roots in Fontainebleau, France, but the elite graduate business school has its sights set on Asia.

The school, which has campuses in France, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates, was ranked as the world's top Master of Business Administration (MBA) program by the Financial Times in both 2016 and 2017, pipping Harvard Business School.

"The interesting thing is that it's a global increasing demand for our MBA here because many of the Americans, Europeans, Latin Americans ... they want exposure to Asia," said Ilian Mihov, the institution's Singapore-based dean.

Mihov is INSEAD's first dean to be based beyond France's borders, perhaps indicative of the region's growing clout internationally.

Going forward, INSEAD has plans to expand in Singapore with an additional building in the next three to four years, Mihov told CNBC's "Managing Asia," adding that the move would result in the Singapore campus being of a similar size to the institution's campus in France.

"It is quite possible that within the next 10 years, Asia will be 50 percent of our revenues of what we do in terms of executive education (and) MBAs. And probably will grow further," he said.