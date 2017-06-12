The No. 1 trait that great employees share, according to self-made millionaire Marcus Lemonis

At the very least, you will come across as more friendly, which can help you get ahead. A study published by the American Psychological Association suggests that bosses prefer candidates who they find likable and friendly over those who are self-promotional (though they note that a combination of the two is probably best.)
3) Remain open minded about other people's views
At some point in your career, you'll encounter someone who doesn't agree with your approach or beliefs. Though difficult coworkers can be challenging, if you can find shared goals and complete assignments together, you'll be more respected.
"Nearly all employers agree that all college students should have experiences that teach them how to solve problems with people whose views are different from their own," LinkedIn's report on in-demand skills notes.
Research underscores the importance of social skills. A study published in the Review of Economics and Statistics suggests that workers with both book smarts and social skills earned more money than those who possess one or the other.
In fact, some argue that as more jobs become automated, professionals with stronger social skills will become more valuable.
"If you give of yourself to help somebody else succeed," says Lemonis, "there will be a moment where it comes back to you."
"It sounds corny," he adds. "But it's actually true."
