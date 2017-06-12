The No. 1 trait that great employees share, according to self-made millionaire Marcus Lemonis

A lot of professionals think that doing well at work means outshining their coworkers and climbing the corporate ladder. But according to small business investor and turnaround king Marcus Lemonis, that couldn't be farther from the truth.

Top-performing employees, Lemonis says, share one specific trait: Rather than being focused solely on their own success, they are committed to helping their team succeed.

"Most people think [business] is a race where they have to win," says Lemonis, host of CNBC's "The Partner" and CEO of Camping World.

But actually, he says, more than individual achievement, "it's about the company winning."