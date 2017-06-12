Marcus Lemonis: These 2 simple shifts can save a failing company

Here are two key strategies he used to get the company back on the path to success:

1) Boost the customer base

Among dedicated skaters and snowboarders in the area, Windward was known as the place to go.

Its high-end skateboards, helmets and snowboards, as well as other gear priced at hundreds or thousands of dollars, appealed to serious athletes. But for other potential customers, the merchandise was too expensive and too specific.

"The product offering is so narrow and the price points are so high that very few customers can fit through that door," says Lemonis. "We don't want to lose those core customers, but we also want to find new customers who are interested in active sports."

Lemonis offered the team an incentive to liquidate their problem inventory in one month.