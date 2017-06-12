Marcus Lemonis: These 2 simple shifts can save a failing company

On this week's episode of CNBC's "The Profit," airing Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET, three college-friends-turned-business-partners nearly lose it all as the result of a few common mistakes.
Chris Currier, Tony Anasenes and Jess Bell of Windward Boardshop, an iconic Chicago snowboard and skateboard shop, bought the company in 2010 with $200,000. Sales at the store were booming, until a quick decision to open a second shop started draining their cash flow.
Turnaround king and "Profit" host Marcus Lemonis offers to help the floundering operation by making a $500,000 investment for a 50 percent equity stake in the business — provided the co-founders agree to follow his guidance.