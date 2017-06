A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are lower and Nasdaq futures are sharply lower after Friday's big selloff in tech stocks. Investors are expecting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates this week.

-Bitcoin has rocketed past the $3,000 level, tripling its value since the beginning of the year.

GE LEADERSHIP

-Jeff Immelt is stepping down at GE. John Flannery has been named the new chairman and CEO.