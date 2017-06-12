Poll: Which of these countries will likely be the first to have a new leader?

Political uncertainty has become a dominating factor affecting investor sentiment in Europe.

Last week, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative party lost its majority in the parliament, leaving Britain's political future uncertain. As the Conservatives work to form a coalition to govern, there have been calls for May to step down from her post.

In Italy, as lawmakers move closer to an agreement on a new electoral system, analysts say the likelihood of a general election by fall has increased considerably.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is also up for another term in the upcoming federal election in September. The scales tipped in her favor after her Christian Democratic Union defeated the Social Democrats in a key state election in North Rhine-Westphalia in May.

In this week's Trader Poll, tell us which of this countries could be the first to see a new leader take the helm.