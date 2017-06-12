Trader: this emerging market is about to break out 2 Hours Ago | 00:18

He calls the INDA -- an ETF that tracks India's stock exchange -- "one of the best emerging market ETFs there is."

It's already up more than 20% this year, but Brown believes there's still room to run.

"It [the INDA] is small enough that you could see a lot of money flow continue to push it higher," he said on the "Halftime Report."

India has outperformed the broader emerging market ETF this year, which is up 18%, as well as the S&P, which has risen just 8%.