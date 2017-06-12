US Treasurys lower as investors focus on the Fed

U.S. government debt prices edged lower on Monday morning as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's scheduled interest rate decision on Wednesday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.2057 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 2.8571 percent.

Monday will see the auction of $72 billion 13-,26-week bills; $24 billion 3-year notes; and $20 billion 10-year notes.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $48.30 a barrel on Monday morning, up 0.37 percent, while U.S. crude was around $45.94 a barrel, up 0.24 percent.